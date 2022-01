In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel skated for the first time with his new teammates on Tuesday, indicating his health is trending in the right direction. Meanwhile, former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury returned to the T-Mobile Arena for the first time since getting traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and was given a very warm reception. In other news, the team is having a bit of a COVID outbreak right now, as three skaters entered COVID protocol prior to Tuesday’s game. Last but not least, prospect Lucas Elvenes was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO