Oilers' Alex Stalock: Recovery timetable shortened

 4 days ago

Stalock (chest) was cleared to return by his personal doctors Tuesday, per Michael Russo of...

Alex Stalock clears waivers, loaned to Bakersfield Condors

Yesterday, the Edmonton Oilers placed Alex Stalock on waivers so that the goaltender could be assigned to the Bakersfield Condors and get to work on resuming his pro-hockey career after missing the first half of the season as a result of a heart condition. Let the comeback begin. Claimed off...
Oilers' Alex Stalock: Heading to AHL Bakersfield

Stalock cleared waivers and was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday. Stalock was assigned to AHL Bakersfield as a first step before potentially joining the Oilers. The 34-year-old was expected to miss the 2021-22 season and possibly retire due to a heart condition he incurred after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He last played in the NHL for the Wild in 2019-20, where he posted a 20-11-4 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage. If he can post similar figures in the AHL, he'll likely receive a call-up to supplement the Edmonton goalie corps.
RELEASE: Skinner recalled from taxi squad, Stalock loaned to Condors

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers made a pair of goaltender moves on Saturday. Stuart Skinner, who was recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, has been shifted from the taxi squad to the main roster and will start against the Ottawa Senators. Alex Stalock, who was placed on waivers...
Alex Stalock
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
