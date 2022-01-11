ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nannies fear taking a day off from work even if the families that employ them are sick with COVID-19: 'We can't afford it'

By Yelena Dzhanova
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2Rkm_0divKthi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3zoP_0divKthi00

FatCamera/Getty Images

  • The highly contagious Omicron variant has nannies fearful of contracting the virus and losing their jobs.
  • If they get sick, one nanny said, they run the risk of losing their jobs -- especially if there's no contract.
  • "We can't afford" to take a day off from work, New York-based nanny Kenya Williams said.

At the height of the pandemic, nannies were at risk for economic insecurity and job instability because of lockdown orders that mandated that everyone stay at home. Then, as vaccines became more commonplace and as parents returned to work in person, nannies were in full demand to care for children too young to attend school or kids who were home remote learning.

But now a surge in cases caused by the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron once again threatens the livelihoods of at-home nannies, who worry about spreading the virus to the kids in their care.

"We're being asked to pick up the kids from school, bring them to school, deal with that crowd, going through whatever protocol the schools have set up," said New York-based nanny Kenya Williams. "But we're also being asked as the family gets sick, they still want us to come into work."

But if a nanny gets sick, "then we are in jeopardy of not getting paid or losing our job," Williams added. "We are terrified to get sick. We're afraid to take a day off. We can't afford it."

Contracts for nannies are relatively new, according to Williams, who works with the Carroll Gardens Nanny Association, which fights for domestic worker rights. Parents who hire domestic workers like nannies often have the upper hand, Williams said, so contracts are a good way for nannies to level the playing field.

Without a contract, nannies are "walking on eggshells from week to week."

Other nannies said they're concerned about contracting the virus themselves.

Yolande Arthur, a Brooklyn-based nanny and newborn care specialist of 15 years, said she's most afraid of getting infected while commuting to work.

On the subway, she said, the trains are crowded during peak morning and evening hours, and many people are flouting masking guidelines meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Arthur, a full-time nanny who cares for two five-month-old twins, said she fears she'll infect them with the coronavirus if she were to contract it on her way to work.

"When somebody's coughing and sneezing, you never know if it's a common cold or the coronavirus. So it gets me nervous," she said in an interview with Insider.

Arthur spends most of her day in close contact with the two infants, feeding and giving them baths, as well as playing with them and taking walks in the park.

"I know even if you're fully vaccinated, you could still get the virus, but we are trying our best to follow the protocols," she said. "We are trying our best to keep ourselves safe."

Williams, in collaboration with the Carroll Gardens Nanny Association, has worked to spread awareness and get nannies in the New York area to band together and pressure parents looking to hire domestic workers to write up contracts specifying the terms of employment.

The prospect of lockdowns looms if officials decide the spread is unmanageable. Encouraging nannies to demand a contract is one way to ensure that there's at least some protection in case "this happens to us again," Williams said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Workers have been told they can take 28 days off sick without needing a doctor’s note, allowing GPs to focus on the Covid booster rollout. The government has relaxed previous rules, which meant workers were required to show their employer a GP-signed sick note after seven days to receive sick pay or benefit payments.The public services union Unison issued a note telling its members: “The UK government has made a temporary change to the provision of ‘fit notes’ until 27 January 2022.“If you go off sick on or after 10 December 2021, employers can only ask employees for proof of...
LABOR ISSUES
MarketWatch

‘I think they did it on purpose’: My dad and stepmother caught COVID-19 from her family — now he’s dead, and she’s in assisted living with her assets under their control

My father married a wonderful lady about three years ago; both were widowed and in their 70s and 80s. The woman was well off — not rich, but having several rental properties, investments and cash on hand. My father was comfortable and had no financial concerns, and was able to afford vacations and other things to enhance retirement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Employment#Commuting#Nanny#Domestic Workers#Fatcamera Getty#Omicron
Fast Company

Parents are in crisis. It’s time to reinstate pandemic paid family leave

During the first phase of the pandemic, some working parents had a lever to pull if their children’s school or daycare shuttered due to COVID or if their child was quarantined. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed by President Trump on March 18th of 2020, was passed with overwhelming bipartisan majorities of 363 in the House and 90 in the Senate. The bill created emergency paid sick leave and paid family leave mandates. These mandates expired at the end of 2020—and tax credits for companies to voluntarily extend the benefits expired in September 2021—yet bizarrely Congress has made no public moves to reinstate provisions that would provide a lifeline to millions of parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare workers can't get off the COVID-19 rollercoaster

Healthcare workers left the proverbial loading platform in 2020 for a ride of COVID-19 surges that only get tougher, not easier, to stomach. Accelerate, incline, peak, fall, plateau — repeat. It's the sequence of COVID-19 healthcare workers have experienced several times. The pace and degrees of incline vary depending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

256K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy