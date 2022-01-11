ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Children impacted by croup after contracting COVID-19

By Tania Rogers
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSL1k_0divKpAo00

Children across the country impacted by COVID-19 are being diagnosed with croup, a cough that sounds like barking.

So, what should parents look out for?

"It does seem that this is becoming endemic or it will be seasonal at some point once it settles out. And when it does, it will be likely that croup will be one of the typical manifestations that we would see in a child," said Dr. James Antoon of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

RELATED: Which face mask is best for protection against omicron?

Dr. Chad Sanborn, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Palm Beach Children's Hospital, said in our area they are noticing a general increase in kids getting sick.

"Certainly in other parts of the country, they are seeing a fair amount of croup and children who are COVID positive. So, it's very difficult to distinguish what's a common respiratory virus that we see every year, and what is COVID at this point," Sanborn said.

WPTV
Dr. Chad Sanborn speaks about the increase in children with croup-like illnesses this winter.

He said if you are worried about symptoms that your child is experiencing, call the doctor.

"I would presume if your child is sick with an illness, until proven otherwise, that there is a very good chance that they have COVID at the moment," Sanborn said.

So, if your child is diagnosed with COVID, what is the best treatment?

"There's no magic remedy for the kids at the moment. It's recommended they get rest, hydration, soup ... but nothing special as it pertains to the coronavirus at this time as far as treatment," Sanborn said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Palm Beach, FL
Health
Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Palm Beach, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croup#Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy