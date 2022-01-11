New Mexico Wants to Raise Starting Salary for Teachers to $50K to Lure More to State

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 6,919 new COVID-19 cases. However, DOH announced that yesterday’s case total included approximately 1,000 COVID-19 cases that were received after an electronic lab reporting disruption on Jan. 11. That disruption, according to a DOH news release, “resulted in an artificially low number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Tuesday’s daily case count press release.” In addition, 2,540 new cases were reported by one laboratory, and include cases that were recently tested over the past 12 days. The cases reported yesterday bring the total number of new cases to 388,215; DOH has designated 321,089 of those cases as recovered.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO