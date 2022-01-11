New Mexico Wants to Raise Starting Salary for Teachers to $50K to Lure More to State
The new proposal comes from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who says the increase will mean New Mexico teachers are paid higher than its...www.newsweek.com
Just like anything else. I’m all for giving teachers a raise BUT being that we’re last in education in the country have we figured out what the problem or problems are?
And set their work hours straight so they are actually putting in the time they are getting paid for.
