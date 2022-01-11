ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Wants to Raise Starting Salary for Teachers to $50K to Lure More to State

By Erin Brady
 4 days ago
The new proposal comes from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who says the increase will mean New Mexico teachers are paid higher than its...

Comments / 19

Trump/JFK JR
3d ago

Anyone else wonder why when you go to Antifa. com it immediately redirects you to OUR OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT WHITE HOUSE WEBSITE WITH BIDEN ALL OVER IT???🤔🤔 Dont believe me? Go look for yourself......... WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!!

Reply(3)
3
Cindy Romero
3d ago

Just like anything else. I’m all for giving teachers a raise BUT being that we’re last in education in the country have we figured out what the problem or problems are?

Reply(1)
3
Average Taxpayer
3d ago

And set their work hours straight so they are actually putting in the time they are getting paid for.

Reply
4
Ballotpedia News

New Mexico enacts new state House map

On Dec. 29, 2021, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed a new state House map into law, which will take effect for New Mexico’s 2022 legislative elections. The New Mexico House of Representatives voted 43-23 to approve the map on Dec. 10, and the New Mexico State Senate approved the map 24-13 on Dec. 16. State Rep. Daymon Ely (D) introduced the map bill on Dec. 8 during a special session of the state legislature.
POLITICS
