Man With Parosmia Says Food Tastes Like 'Rotten Flesh' Over a Year After COVID Diagnosis

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO