ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Man With Parosmia Says Food Tastes Like 'Rotten Flesh' Over a Year After COVID Diagnosis

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If I could go back and lose my sense of smell and taste, I would do it in a heartbeat," Ty Hunter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Parosmia: Sickening smells after COVID

Researchers are still learning more about the long-term effects of COVID-19. Some people lost their sense of smell after the infection and researchers say, for some, regaining that sense was an unpleasant experience. Many patients recovering from COVID say they’re always fatigued, or they have chest pains and memory problems...
PUBLIC HEALTH
14news.com

Everything tastes bad to Jasper man after COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Imagine losing your senses of smell and taste. How would you feel if they then came back, but everything now smelled or tasted bad?. Ty Hunter’s relationship with food is a little complicated. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas day 2020 and lost his senses of taste and smell. In late March, they came back, but a few weeks later something changed.
JASPER, IN
news4sanantonio.com

Man who contracted COVID says everything now tastes, smells repulsive

JASPER, Ind. (WKRC/WFIE/CNN Newsource) - Thousands of people who have had COVID-19 lost their senses of taste and smell. But for some, instead of losing those senses, the virus makes everything smell or taste disgusting. Ty Hunter tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day of 2020 and lost his senses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WALA-TV FOX10

"It's like rotten meat" rare COVID-19 symptom distorts taste and smell

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- You've heard of people losing their sense of taste and smell with COVID-19. Well, for some, the virus makes nearly everything they eat, taste disgusting instead!. It's a rare, long term side effect that's making life miserable for at least two women in Mobile County. They say...
MOBILE, AL
Medical News Today

Loss of basic taste after COVID-19 more common than thought

Many people report a disruption in their ability to perceive the basic tastes of sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami after recovering from COVID-19. Experts have assumed that most of these individuals have actually only lost their sense of smell, which plays a major role in the overall taste experience.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Women report significant hair loss during pandemic, after COVID diagnosis

AUSTIN, Texas – Tiffany Schwalm has been experiencing hair loss for weeks. When her kids returned to school last fall, she and her husband both tested positive for COVID-19. Both of their hair started falling out in November. “[My husband] has shorter hair. He was kind of tussling his...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parosmia#Covid#Flesh#Food And Drink#Taco Bell
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Why Airplane Food Tastes Different

If you’re like me, airline food is, more often than not, an oxymoron. Besides, most people don’t eat airline food because they’re hungry but because they’re bored. But if you still eat airplane food, then most of you will notice that it tastes differently than the same dish on the ground.
LIFESTYLE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy