Wow, talk about behind the times! I completely missed the memo that one of my favorite soda flavors of all time Big Red, is now a flavor of beer. I will always have my memories of a fried burrito, Doritos and a Big Red. If you have not tried this combination, don't walk, run to try it for yourself, you'll thank me later. Then they rolled out Big Red Zero not too long ago and even though for a time it was hard to find, because it was sold out everywhere, I finally got my hands on some to try it and I fell even more in love.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO