EPA Denies Requests From Plants in 3 Midwest States to Extend Coal Ash Operations

By Katie Wermus
 4 days ago
The EPA is forcing the plans to shut down their coal ash ponds ahead of schedule in an effort to curb toxic wastewater coming from the coal-burning...

eenews.net

Lummis blocks Biden’s EPA picks in bid to defend coal plants

Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis has stalled confirmation of President Biden’s pick for EPA enforcement chief over concerns about the agency’s handling of coal power plants in her state. Lummis also has placed holds on Biden’s remaining EPA picks, her office confirmed to E&E News. David Uhlmann,...
WYOMING STATE
14news.com

CenterPoint submits request to extend deadline to close coal ash ponds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to take action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, ordering utilities to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds and speed up plans to close leaking or otherwise dangerous coal ash sites. [EPA moves to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Benzinga

Coal Will Likely Still Need To Be Cleaned up Years From Now

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Coal-fired power plants may be out of vogue from an environmental standpoint, but there is little doubt they will still be vitally important in producing electricity for decades to come.
ENVIRONMENT
maconhomepress.com

EPA Takes Key Steps to Protect Groundwater from Coal Ash Contamination

WASHINGTON (Jan. 11, 2022) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking several actions to protect communities and hold facilities accountable for controlling and cleaning up the contamination created by decades of coal ash disposal. Coal combustion residuals (CCR or coal ash), a byproduct of burning coal in coal-fired power plants, contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium, and arsenic that without proper management can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water, and the air.
ENVIRONMENT
energynews.us

EPA coal ash ruling could force power plant closures

COAL: The U.S. EPA proposes to deny requests by three coal plants in Indiana, Ohio and Iowa to continue dumping coal ash in unlined surface impoundments, which could lead to the plants’ early retirement. (Utility Dive) ALSO:. • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he opposes ongoing state subsidies for...
INDIANA STATE
cnyhomepage.com

EPA denies Bitcoin mining power plant request to continue using coal ash pond for waste

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 11, the EPA denied a request by Greenidge’s Bitcoin Mining operation to continue using their coal ash pond for waste until 2023. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state’s power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

EPA denies Wyoming haze plan, possibly shuttering coal plant

COAL: The U.S. EPA says it will deny Wyoming’s proposed changes to a regional haze plan, possibly prompting the closure of two of four units at the Jim Bridger coal power plant in the state. (WyoFile) CLIMATE: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes a bill requiring the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
Grist

EPA cracks down on coal ash contamination

It’s Thursday, January 13, and the Biden administration is making coal plants clean up their toxic byproducts. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, announced Tuesday that it’s taking steps to address toxic pollution from coal ash, a byproduct of electricity production from coal-fired power plants. The agency said it would require plants to close unlined coal ash storage ponds — in some cases years ahead of schedule — and comply with cleanup requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

EPA rules on Enlist system herbicides, Endangered Species Act, and pesticide processes

There’s been a flurry of agricultural chemical regulatory development this week. They include a January 11 decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to register Enlist and Enlist Duo herbicides for seven-year registrations for over-the-top use on herbicide-tolerant soybeans, corn, and cotton. Five-year registrations for the 2,4-D choline-based herbicides were set to expire this month. Enlist contains the active ingredient 2,4-D choline, while Enlist Duo is a premix containing both 2,4-D choline and glyphosate.
AGRICULTURE
Vice

The World’s Only Coal Carbon Capture Plant Is Regularly Breaking

The longest-running and world’s only carbon capture facility attached to a coal plant reported unsettlingly low emissions reduction numbers toward the latter half of 2021, raising red flags for experts about the viability of the technology and federal investment in it. The carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility attached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

GOP Senator to Keep Blocking EPA Nominees Over Coal Plant (1)

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) has placed a hold on the nomination of David Uhlmann, the Biden administration’s pick to become the next EPA enforcement chief, pending an agency decision on a coal plant in the southwestern corner of the state. The Environmental Protection Agency proposed shortly this week to...
WYOMING STATE
wbaa.org

EPA clarifies coal ash rule, could lead to safer groundwater in Indiana

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste. Coal ash contains heavy metals like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can seep into groundwater and pollute drinking water sources. Environmental advocates say by clarifying the federal coal ash rule, the EPA is ensuring...
INDIANA STATE
bpr.org

In Orlando, a mountain of coal ash evades EPA rules. It's not the only one.

Tucked among scattered pine and cypress trees near Orlando, Florida, a 175-foot-tall mountain of coal ash looms as a stark representation of this booming region's reliance on fossil fuels. The mound is what's left over from the decades of coal burned at the Stanton Energy Center, a sprawling power-generation complex...
ORLANDO, FL
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Power coal ash storage plans in limbo after new EPA crack down

The Biden administration unveiled federal coal ash plans Tuesday that could complicate Georgia Power’s plans to leave massive piles of coal ash in unlined pits, where the toxic waste left behind after decades of burning coal for energy sits in groundwater. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced several proposed steps on coal ash, including […] The post Georgia Power coal ash storage plans in limbo after new EPA crack down appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
