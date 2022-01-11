ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mayor tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that she has "cold-like symptoms" but otherwise feels fine. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat said she has “cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine. She credited being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.

“I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Lightfoot said. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic.”

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, is the first Black woman to be elected Chicago’s mayor.

