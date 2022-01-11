Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Earnings Release Date

THE BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART OPENS AT PARIS SPRING 2022: Global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands will bring her celebrated brand to life with her first-ever. restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Stewart’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, N.Y., to life, will open at Paris Las Vegas in Spring 2022. Designed by Stewart herself, the restaurant will draw inspiration from Steward’s country farmhouse, where she brings the outdoors in. With 194 seats, the intimate eatery will offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home. Stewart’s functional and practical lifestyle will take center stage in her thoughtfully appointed décor, which will embrace a neutral color palette and act as a perfect backdrop to four seasons of color. Stewart and her team of culinary experts are developing seasonal dinner, weekend brunch, and holiday menus featuring exceptional quality and creativity. Signature menu items will be created from sourcing seasonal, high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors and some of Martha’s personal favorites. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO