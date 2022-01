KGVO has learned that Montana Rail Link has been sold to the Burlington Northern Railroad. A letter from MRL President Derek Ollman to Montana Rail Link employees states,. ‘Dear MRL Employees: I have some important news to share, and we want to make sure you hear it directly from us before it becomes public. After careful consideration, we have decided to conclude our long-term lease with BNSF Railway. BNSF will resume operations and maintenance of MRL which will provide long-term sustainability, predictability and opportunity for you and our Montana customers.’

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO