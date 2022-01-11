ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AllianceHCM launches expense management product to enhance its HCM software solution

By AllianceHCM
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the largest privately-held human capital management (HCM) software providers in the nation, released today its latest HR software product, expense management. AllianceHCM's expense management platform automates the recording, tracking, approval, and payment of reimbursable expenses incurred by employees, helping businesses...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Enterprise IP Management Software Market 2021 Analysis by Key Players, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2031

Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Enterprise IP Management Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Enterprise IP Management Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Enterprise IP Management Software development status is presented in this report. The key Enterprise IP Management Software market trends which have led to the development of Enterprise IP Management Software will drive useful market insights.
SOFTWARE
thehendersonnews.com

AllianceHCM’s expense management platform automates the recording, tracking, approval, and payment of reimbursable expenses incurred by employees, helping businesses gain better control over individual employee expenditures.

AllianceHCM’s expense management platform automates the recording, tracking, approval, and payment of reimbursable expenses incurred by employees, helping businesses gain better control over individual employee expenditures.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Opti9 Technologies LLC Announces Its Launch As A Leading Hybrid Cloud Solutions Provider

Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9), a North America-based IT services company, announces its launch as a managed hybrid cloud solutions provider. Opti9 was formed through a strategic merger between New York-based Webair, a leader in infrastructure and cloud services, and Jelecos, a Nebraska-based AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and application development firm.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Edbit Launches Three Products To Empower The Education Industry With Crypto And Blockchain Solutions

Edbit empowers education startups with blockchain solutions via its products: Edbit Credentials, Edbit Wallet, and Edbit NFTs. The Edbit Credentials provide a complete system to issue official records using a blockchain-anchored format that is instantly verifiable anywhere in the world. The Blockchain credentials are a secure key that gives access to a tamper-proof and directly verifiable certificate from anywhere in the world.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcm#Expense Management#Seamlessly
aithority.com

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Welcomes 23 New Strategies From 6 Firms To Its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

SMArtX Wraps Up 2021 with 73% AUM Growth as Assets Top $19.03 Billion. SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’), announced the expansion of its platform with six firms adding a total of twenty-three new strategies to their TAMP. The SMArtX platform now supports over 970 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies across a broad spectrum of asset classes, powered by SMArtX’s industry leading, cloud-native, API-first managed technology.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Fuze enhances productivity and collaboration across distributed teams

Fuze announced platform updates built to deliver enhanced communication and collaboration, as well as streamlined workflows for Fuze users and administrators in the expanding hybrid workforce. These upgrades include new Fuze Contact Center features, as well as updates to Fuze’s Microsoft Teams integration, Fuze’s Call Flow Manager, and emergency services for workers.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Keeper Security Launches Keeper Secrets Manager, the First Zero-Trust, Zero-Knowledge and Cloud-Native Solution for Securing Infrastructure Secrets

Keeper Secrets Manager is the first and only zero-trust, zero-knowledge and cloud native secrets manager that integrates into virtually any tech stack, with no on-premise installations required. Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announces...
SOFTWARE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pro-Vision enhances product features

A mobile video technology provider upgraded its wireless camera options to deliver high-definition (HD) video. Byron Center-based Pro-Vision on Wednesday, Jan. 5, said it upgraded its 2.4GHz wireless transmitter and receiver, allowing for HD video on in-cab monitors or digital video recorders. The transmitter/receiver can be paired and connected to a wired camera, which also will eliminate the need for long cables connecting the camera to a monitor or recording device.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Software
Seekingalpha.com

Motorola Solutions launches Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced the launch of its Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities designed to support retail, hospitality and restaurant operations. The new collaboration allows Curve to be integrated with Indyme Solutions’ customer engagement and loss prevention systems for retailers. The initial integration with Indyme...
RETAIL
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Travel Expense Management Software Market Insights 2021 Specializing in Key Developments, Enterprise Alternative and Forecast to 2031

Global Travel Expense Management Software Market Report provides comprehensive overview, trends, business revenue forecast statistics and growth outlook from various aspects. The report includes the main market conditions around the world such as product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply and market growth structure. This report also provides important data through SWOT analysis and detailed ROI data and investment feasibility analysis. The Global Market Study Travel Expense Management Software is an important compilation of important information regarding the details of the competition in this market.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Logicalis Takes the Digital Workplace “Beyond Productivity” With the Launch of Its Collaboration Suite

Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, announces the launch of their digital workplace solution to help organizations manage, measure and scale the collaboration experience for the digital workplace. “Balancing empowerment with productivity is the key to collaboration effectiveness,” says Logicalis Group Chief Operating Officer, Michael Chanter.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Hikvision To Showcase Its Intelligent Solutions And Products At Intersec 2022

Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, will be presenting its latest innovations at Intersec 2022, the largest security exhibition in the Middle East region, held in Dubai from January 16 to 18, 2022. This year, under the theme “Hand in hand for a safer, smarter world”, Hikvision will demonstrate its latest intelligent products, technologies, and solutions at the show.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Best talent management software 2022

The best talent management software makes it simple and easy to manage valuable employees, from acquisition to training to retention. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Retaining and maintaining the quality of those staff that drive a business forward is critical to the momentum of a...
SOFTWARE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Manage Your DTC Operations with Wine Software’s Complete Solution

Wine Software offers a complete solution to manage your DTC operation. From Point-of-Sale to Wine Club, Ecommerce, Inventory and Accounting, Wine Software has all the tools you will ever need to manage your Direct-to-Consumer needs. Since the pandemic, we’ve added reservations, restaurant features, mobile tablets, contactless payments, email marketing and so much more.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Cybersecurity Trailblazer Keyavi Data Unveils Major Product Enhancements That Empower Global Enterprises To Share And Manage Their Data With Employees And Third Parties Seamlessly And Securely On Any Device, Anywhere, At Any Time

For IT Teams, Effortless Centralized Controls for Authenticating and Securing User Access to Company Data. For All Users, Fast and Easy Data-Sharing with Maximum Security. Keyavi Data Corp., a multi-award-winning cybersecurity trailblazer whose revolutionary technology is stopping ransomware criminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the security industry, today released an enhanced 2.0 product suite with new, single sign-on and account management capabilities so that enterprises operating in a Windows® environment can more easily integrate, secure and control internal and external access to their business data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

The 4Less Group, Inc. Announces Landmark Integration with E-Commerce Management Software Solutions Provider, SureDone, Inc.

The 4less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), announced that they have completed the integration of SureDone’s proven e-commerce management solution with the Autoparts4less.com (“AP4Less”) automotive marketplace platform. This integration will enable SureDone’s extensive network of parts sellers to seamlessly push their products onto the AP4Less platform while instantly updating pricing, inventory levels, shipping status, etc..
SOFTWARE
The Press

Portworx by Pure Storage Helps TeleMessage to Enhance its Secure, Compliant Solutions for Communications Amid Today's Hybrid Work Environment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that TeleMessage, a provider of state-of-the-art messaging solutions, is leveraging Portworx Enterprise, an end-to-end storage and data management solution for Kubernetes initiatives, to scale its archiving services and enhance its secure and compliant data storage for global customers.
INTERNET
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy