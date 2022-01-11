AllianceHCM launches expense management product to enhance its HCM software solution

For IT Teams, Effortless Centralized Controls for Authenticating and Securing User Access to Company Data. For All Users, Fast and Easy Data-Sharing with Maximum Security. Keyavi Data Corp., a multi-award-winning cybersecurity trailblazer whose revolutionary technology is stopping ransomware criminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the security industry, today released an enhanced 2.0 product suite with new, single sign-on and account management capabilities so that enterprises operating in a Windows® environment can more easily integrate, secure and control internal and external access to their business data.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO