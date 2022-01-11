ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Mayfield cars gifted

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayfield tornado victims receive free cars. Three families...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Exactly one month after the deadly tornado touched down in western Kentucky, three families have cars again. “It’s like a miracle. It really is. It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. All over the United States, not just Kentucky,” said Rodney Burgess.
MAYFIELD, KY
uticaphoenix.net

South Carolina business owner gifts repaired cars to people in

South Carolina restaurant owner and former auto mechanic, has given away over 30 used cars that he personally repaired to people in need in his town McClellanville. Eliot Middleton has continued his efforts and even did a giveaway for the holiday season. Last June Middleton’s good works made headlines for...
CHARITIES
Times Gazette

Hillsboro kids help Mayfield

Mike Caudill and the youth group he leads from the Carpenter’s House of Prayer Church in Hillsboro saw the devastation left by the recent tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky firsthand after visiting the site Dec. 29 for an overnight trip to bring supplies to the storm’s victims. Twelve teens...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WTVQ

Local restaurant fundraises for Mayfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayfield, like much of western Kentucky, is still working to repair from the damage left after December’s tornadoes. Frank and Dino’s in downtown Lexington held a fundraiser Sunday to help Mayfield build back from the tragedy. Food and beverages were on a donation...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield debris removal update

Storm debris removal in Mayfield is in full swing. The US Army Corps of Engineers has provided updated figures on the progress made so far.
MAYFIELD, KY
Bay News 9

Feel Good Friday: Orange County mechanic gifts woman a car

An Orange County mechanic gifted a woman a car he had been preparing to sell. Rolondo Rojas, who owns Mechanic of West Orange, gave Dolores St. John of Winter Garden a 2010 sedan right before Christmas. Rojas said he took one look at the car she had been driving and knew there was nothing he could do to fix it, because it was in such bad shape.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westkentuckystar.com

Mandatory meeting for demolition contractors in Mayfield

A mandatory meeting for Mayfield demolition contractors will be held on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at the Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, beginning at 5 pm. Topics include asbestos abatement requirements. Anyone with questions is asked to contact William Higginson at 1257 Paris Road in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Western Kentucky#Tornado
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after ejection crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. A press release by Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has provided more information on the events leading up to the crash. Deputies located a single-vehicle crash at around 4:40 p.m. on Shoup Mill Road just east of Riverside Drive, the release said. An...
DAYTON, OH
Wyoming News

#22. Missouri

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -3.2% --- Affected population: 708,893 (60.2% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 74...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Wyoming News

#11. North Carolina

- Policies: High-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -32.3% --- Affected population: 2,017,049 (98.1% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 169 miles (576.0%...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

#14. Arkansas

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -28.8% --- Affected population: 578,319 (100.0% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 314...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Columbia Daily Herald

Supply chain shortages stall build times, increase home prices locally and nationally

Ongoing supply chain and labor shortage issues are slowing the construction of new homes in Columbia, one of Tennessee’s fastest growing communities. The issue continues to affect builders at the national and local level, causing increased home prices and slower build times, not to mention the frustration of homebuyers and construction companies hired to...
COLUMBIA, TN
WHIO Dayton

Jackson Center Police recieves grant for K-9 unit

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police Department in Shelby County was one of many police agencies across the country, but the only in Ohio, to receive a grant to purchase K-9 police dogs. The grant comes from American Kennel Club Reunite, the largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Wyoming News

#18. North Dakota

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -20.4% --- Affected population: 136,216 (91.9% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 323...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ocala Gazette

A gift for the givers

Representatives from over 30 Ocala-based nonprofit organizations were on hand at Citizen’s Circle in downtown Ocala Friday morning as the City of Ocala and the Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion County awarded over $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief funds. As representatives from the nonprofits looked on, Ocala...
OCALA, FL
CBS Minnesota

Judge Orders Mercy Hospital To Keep COVID Patient On Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge in Anoka County has ordered Mercy Hospital to keep a patient battling COVID-19 on a ventilator, the latest development in an ongoing legal battle with the man’s family. Earlier, Anne Quiner went to the courts to keep her husband Scott, a father of three, alive. He contracted COVID-19 at the end of October for the second time and went to the hospital. Already on a ventilator, the Buffalo man was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids about a week later. “He’s a wonderful man,” Anne Quiner said in an interview with WCCO. “(We’ve been) married 35 years.” More...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Traveling To Iowa To Care For Her Ailing Mother. She Never Arrived. Where Is Sheena Gibbs?

Sheena Gibbs was born and raised in a small town called Muscatine, Iowa. Described by her family and friends as funny, outgoing, and well-liked, the college graduate migrated to Chicago, Illinois. Sheena lived in the Rogers Park community of Chicago, Illinois. Sheena was also a cancer survivor who volunteered with multiple organizations and an avid social media user.
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy