Mayfield cars gifted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge in Anoka County has ordered Mercy Hospital to keep a patient battling COVID-19 on a ventilator, the latest development in an ongoing legal battle with the man’s family. Earlier, Anne Quiner went to the courts to keep her husband Scott, a father of three, alive. He contracted COVID-19 at the end of October for the second time and went to the hospital. Already on a ventilator, the Buffalo man was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids about a week later. “He’s a wonderful man,” Anne Quiner said in an interview with WCCO. “(We’ve been) married 35 years.” More...

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO