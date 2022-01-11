ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassava Sciences: Credibility Issues

By Lane Simonian
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cassava Sciences has been accused of manipulating recent data. One of the more troublesome accusations made against Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is that the company manipulated its tau data in order to erase prior negative results. In its rather hastily put together rebuttal to various charges, Cassava Sciences responded to the above...

