Cassava Sciences: Credibility Issues

First patient has been dosed for phase 2 study using PRS-343 for treatment of patients with HER2 gastric cancer. Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) is a biotech that should be on your radar. That's because it has a pipeline full of many drugs, but most importantly it is in a phase 2 study exploring the use of its drug PRS-343 to treat patients with gastric cancer. Then, there is another drug in the pipeline known as PRS-060, being used to treat patients with respiratory illness. A major reason why this drug might be better is because it has already been partnered out with AstraZeneca (AZN). With a pipeline split between several immuno-oncology and respiratory drugs, it has a lot of potential. It is still quite speculative, but I believe that it has some good drugs. For instance, PRS-343 is a bispecific fusion protein that uses both 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin protein and an HER2-targeting antibody. HER2 targeting has been proven to work against many types of cancers. With respect to PRS-060, it is an IL4-Ra inhibitor. IL-13 and IL-4 are both good to use to combat against Asthma and other respiratory illnesses. With a partial proven model for a few drugs and a big sized pipeline, I believe this is worth a look as a speculative play.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 HOURS AGO