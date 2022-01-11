PROCEPT BioRobotics reports Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim

The financial results so far in 2021 have been quite good in my estimation, and I don't think the share price reflects this reality. I have to say, dear readers, that I’ve enjoyed surfing the price waves of Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA). I bought the company way back in November of 2019, around $12.70 per share. I then took profits a few months later at about ~$15. I bought back in late February of 2021 at ~$11.60, and then took profits a second time about 8 months later at a price of ~$16.50. I find it interesting that I was able to achieve these results in spite of the very predictable cash flows on this stock. I also found the critiques that were leveled against me interesting. They were very valid, fair minded, and irrelevant.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO