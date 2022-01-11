ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

By Preeti Singh
Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M...

