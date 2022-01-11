DEADLINE: Talis Biomedical Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TLIS

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitals360® is a revolutionary medical device, purpose-built from the ground up to be an optimal solution for remote patient monitoring and telehealth. The device, essentially an Android cellphone with RPM/CCM tools built in, allows healthcare providers to remotely capture key clinical vital sign measurements from a single device that is self-contained and directly upload the data by way of the cloud into the provider's clinical information system. Monitorable vitals for the Vitals360® include heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, ECG heart rhythms and temperature. In addition, other devices such as weight scales may be added via Bluetooth connectivity. The Vitals360® device has been through rigorous clinical trials and FDA clearance and offers secure data transfer to any product that can accept the physiologic measurements.

