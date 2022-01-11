ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lots, Aptiv fall; Illumina, Shake Shack rise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Illumina Inc., up $61.52 to $423.80.

The genetic testing tools company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast and update on partnerships.

Shake Shack Inc., up $9.01 to $77.27.

The burger chain gave investors a solid fourth-quarter financial update.

Big Lots Inc., down 68 cents to $45.66.

The discount retailer warned investors about a weak start to the year in terms of customer traffic and sales.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down $1.88 to $14.70

The maker of genetic analysis technology gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Aptiv Plc., down $5.37 to $159.70.

The auto parts company is buying software company Wind River for $4.3 billion.

Phillips 66, up $2.29 to $86.15.

U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $23.84 to $357.95.

The medical research equipment and services provider gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for 2022.

Exxon Mobil Inc., up $2.88 to $71.35.

The energy company bought a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company.

