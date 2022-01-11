ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Technavio's Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment. The report also suggests the higher...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cross-Cultural Training Market to Record 5.95% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Coursera Inc- The company offers an online learning platform for higher education| Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Creative Culture, Cross-Cultural Consulting, Cultural Savvy, Culture Smart!, Dwellworks LLC, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, and Learnlight, among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain...
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Outdoor Furniture Market size to grow by USD 3.73 billion | Market Report highlight Distribution Channel, End-user and Products segments| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Outdoor Furniture Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth rate of 2.26% in 2021, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by products (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories and patio heating products), end-users (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Handicrafts Market to grow by USD 514.92 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Need for Low Capital Investments to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handicrafts Market by Product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile Products, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for handicrafts market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts and growing demand for handicraft products such as handprinted textiles, metalware, and embroidered goods will facilitate the handicrafts market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Key Market#Market Research#Product Market#Market Segments#Cagr#Aspiring Minds Inc#Edutech#Lms
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Household Cleaning Products Market Records 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Church and Dwight Co. Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Cleaning Products Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group, among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fantasy Sports Market Records 4.84% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Inc. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Sports Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc., among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 2% | Product Innovation & Product Line Extension to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 53% of the growth will originate from South Africa for the beauty and personal care market in Africa. South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa are the key markets for the beauty and personal care market in Africa in South Africa. The beauty and personal care market in Africa is set to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% according to Technavio.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size to Grow by USD 5.13 bn | 3M Co. and Avantor Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single-use bioprocessing system market size is expected to increase by USD 5.13 bn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08%. For more highlights of the single-use bioprocessing system market, View Our Free Sample. Market Dynamics. Factors...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market to Record 16.78% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Fujikura Ltd. and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 58% of the growth will originate from APAC for the automotive secondary wiring harness market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive secondary wiring harness market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The rise in production and sales of automobiles will facilitate the automotive secondary wiring harness market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The automotive secondary wiring harness market is expected to grow by USD 8.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The automotive secondary wiring harness market to record a 16.78% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Audience Response Software Market Industry Challenges Key Vendors Drivers Trends And Forecast 2031 | VoxVote, Crowdpurr, Poll Everywhere

Market research on most trending report Global “Audience Response Software” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Audience Response Software market state of affairs. The Audience Response Software marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Audience Response Software report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Audience Response Software Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 3.57 bn growth in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market | Driven by Growth of Smartphone Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer aided engineering (CAE) market will witness substantial growth in the coming years. The increasing use of CAE software in the R&D activities in the aerospace and defense industry is creating significant opportunities for market players. In addition, the growth of the global automotive industry and increasing investments in R&D for the development of new and efficient vehicles will create strong demand for CAE software during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Headphones for Kids Market 2022 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

The Global Headphones for Kids Market record begins with a short presentation on primary concerns impacting the current and future development, challenges, openings, limitations, and upcoming trends of the Headphones for Kids market. This record’s goal is to represent the market requirements through depicting the data, elements, field-examined strategies, and market division. Industry Experts give perfectionist examination of limits essential to top players, along with the current-day turn of events, gross edge, piece of the pie, destiny development techniques, object assortment, object, and income.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Laryngoscopes Market Size to grow by USD 388.33 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Laryngoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.08% in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain Supplychain Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027 | IBM, Intel, NVIDIA

Latest released Global Blockchain Supplychain Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Interior Design Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027 | Jacobs, Stantec, Callison

Latest Market Research on "Interior Design Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2031 | Arkema, Axens, BASF

Market research on most trending report Global “Zeolite Molecular Sieves” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Zeolite Molecular Sieves market state of affairs. The Zeolite Molecular Sieves marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Zeolite Molecular Sieves report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Convenience Store Software Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2031

Global Convenience Store Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Convenience Store Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Convenience Store Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Convenience Store Software development status is presented in this report. The key Convenience Store Software market trends which have led to the development of Convenience Store Software will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Kiosk Lockdown Software Market 2021 Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2031

Global Kiosk Lockdown Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Kiosk Lockdown Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Kiosk Lockdown Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Kiosk Lockdown Software development status is presented in this report. The key Kiosk Lockdown Software market trends which have led to the development of Kiosk Lockdown Software will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market Growth By 2031 Global Industry Analysis Size Share Trends Key Vendors Drivers And Forecast | PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster

Market research on most trending report Global “Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants market state of affairs. The Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy