West Des Moines, IA

Analyst sees profit with right management

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still a weather market. “First and foremost, this is a weather market right now,” says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines. Since about the second week of December, the grain trade has been watching weather conditions in South America, and that has meant a weather-dominated market...

Business
