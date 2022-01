BBH has appointed Alex Grieve as its new Global and UK Chief Creative Officer, succeeding Joakim Borgström who is leaving the agency. Grieve previously spent 14 years at BBH from 1996-2010 and is now returning to lead the agency’s creative work globally. He will also take up the role of CCO of BBH London, the agency’s founding office, will co-chair the BBH Global Board with Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, and lead the BBH Creative Council with creatives from across the BBH offices.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO