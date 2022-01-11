Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recently released updated COVID-19 guidance reducing the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days. The CDC also updated guidance on quarantine for close contact exposures based on vaccination status. According to the CDC, this change in protocol is supported by data demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after. As such, Auburn has amended its current guidance to align with the CDC’s recommendations. Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should continue to self-report positive COVID-19 test results. For additional information, select one of the links below:

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO