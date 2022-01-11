ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

By Marisa Kabas
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Good Morning America, and made a statement that pissed off large swaths of the country: “The overwhelming number of [Covid] deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘My disabled life is worthy’: CDC prompts backlash for comments on Omicron deaths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky has prompted a backlash from people with disabilities for her remarks on the death rate for Omicron.Ms Walensky told reporters on Saturday that an “overwhelming” proportion of deaths from the more infectious Covid variant were people with comorbidities. “The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 per cent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities,” Dr Walensky said in an interview with Good Morning America. “So really these are people who were unwell to begin with and yes, really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.”Her remarks...
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

Biden and CDC's Covid-19 variant guidelines have disabled people feeling left for dead

As the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus spreads and adults and children are hospitalized in record numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended amount of time asymptomatic people who test positive for Covid-19 spend in quarantine. There is not a requirement that people test negative before ending that shorter isolation period, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser, has said the CDC is considering it.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Disability#Good Morning America#Omicron#Ncbddd#Gma
allears.net

NEWS: CDC Advises Americans to Avoid Travel to Canada

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. As COVID-19 cases surge globally due to the Omicron variant, the world continues to grapple with international travel guidelines. While some experts argue that...
TRAVEL
News4Jax.com

Omicron variant now makes up 95% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a briefing Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. During the briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed the spike in cases after the holidays. As of Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

CDC recommends 4th shot for immunocompromised Americans

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Another shot is coming for millions of Americans as the country battles the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. According to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Americans with weakened immune systems can get a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine as early as this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
auburn.edu

Auburn aligns with CDC in amending COVID-19 isolation period to five days

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recently released updated COVID-19 guidance reducing the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days. The CDC also updated guidance on quarantine for close contact exposures based on vaccination status. According to the CDC, this change in protocol is supported by data demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after. As such, Auburn has amended its current guidance to align with the CDC’s recommendations. Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should continue to self-report positive COVID-19 test results. For additional information, select one of the links below:
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Popculture

CDC Issues Salmonella Outbreak Warning for 25 States Caused by Household Pet

A salmonella outbreak that has affected at least 44 people in 25 states has been linked to a beloved pet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Monday that contact with bearded dragons, a popular reptilian pet, has resulted in more than three dozen people across the country becoming infected with strain of the bacteria called Salmonella Uganda.
PETS
SFGate

What people are doing wrong when using at-home COVID tests

With COVID-19 cases surging across the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are using at-home antigen tests, especially as they become more widely available from employers, schools and more. Antigen tests aren't as reliable as PCR tests, but they’re likely to catch anyone who’s at their most contagious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

CDC Considers Amendments for the Isolation Guidance, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the CDC may add testing to isolation guidelines for asymptomatic patients. Moreover, more than 5,000 flights have already been canceled or delayed as a result of the increase. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Statements. The CDC decreased the period asymptomatic persons should isolate after testing positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy