A Possessed Dave Grohl Decapitates Someone With a Cymbal in ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

"This is not just a creepy rock 'n roll, it allows spiritual entities to cross into our world." Open Road Films has revealed the full-length official trailer for rock band horror comedy Studio 666. The Foo Fighters made their first film during the pandemic - and it looks wicked fun. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Grohl is credited for the story, and it was also shot at Grohl's own Studio 606. Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. I still think this looks great! It's going to be a blast. The kind of absurd Tenacious D rock horror we don't see anymore. I say bring on the haunted jams.

