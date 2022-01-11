ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Possessed Dave Grohl Decapitates Someone With a Cymbal in ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

By Larisha Paul
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first official trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666, the Foo Fighters gain a seventh member — that is, if the paranormal demon possessing Dave Grohl’s body and trying to kill his fellow bandmates counts toward the lineup. Directed by BJ McDonnell, Studio 666...

www.sfgate.com

