NHL

Tuukka Rask, Bruins Agree to Contract for Remainder of 2021-22 NHL Season

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Tuukka Rask will return to the Boston Bruins after the team agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran goalie, the team announced Tuesday. According to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press, Rask will make $545,000 under the prorated contract. Rask was released from his professional tryout contract with...

bleacherreport.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

‘Electricity’ And ‘Buzz’ Around Boston Bruins For Tuukka Rask Return

BOSTON – It’s been a long time in the making but Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask will make his first start this season on Thursday night at TD Garden after signing a one-year, $1 million deal this week. As a warm-up, Boston Bruins fans at TD Garden were chanting “We Want Tuukka!” during the third period of Wednesday night’s 5-1 blowout win over the Canadiens.
NHL
Boston Globe

With Tuukka Rask back, Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in goal

Tuukka Rask is back toeing the thin red line painted across the front of the Boston net, and that can mean only good things for the Bruins. In fact, based on their recent history, it should portend only better things, because the Bruins are now a sizzling 7-1-0 in their last eight games. They added to their recent success with Rask’s 25-save effort Thursday night at the Garden, a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his season debut.
NHL
bostonnews.net

David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask boost Bruins past Flyers

David Pastrnak recorded his 11th career hat trick to punctuate the highly anticipated return of goaltender Tuukka Rask as the Boston Bruins held off the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night. Pastrnak's trio of goals gave him 16, second on the team behind Brad Marchand's 19. The right winger's...
NHL
NESN.com

Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Bruins Sign Tuukka Rask | Ep. 99

Tuukka Rask officially has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins!. In this episode of Morning Bru, Billy & Andrew Raycroft discuss the surging Bruins and their recent success that has seen them win six out of their last seven games, including Wednesday’s win against the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NHL
clnsmedia.com

3 Takeaways from Tuukka Rask’s first start back with the Bruins

There was something extra in the air at TD Garden on Thursday night. Yes, the Bruins were playing the Flyers, which is always a terrific matchup. But there was something a bit more. That something was the return of Tuukka Rask to the Boston net. From the start of warmups,...
BRAD MARCHAND
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
