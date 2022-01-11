ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Debuts First Trailer - Watch Now!

 4 days ago

The trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally here! – Just Jared. Is this The...

Jabari Banks Starts a New Life In 'Bel-Air' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined series Bel-Air has finally been revealed!. Peacock debuted the trailer for the new dramatic reimagining on Monday morning (January 10). The series is executive produced by Fresh Prince star Will Smith and is based on the viral trailer from Morgan...
IGN

Bob's Burgers Movie 'Musical Comedy-Mystery-Adventure' Plot Revealed

Production on The Bob's Burgers Movie has been relatively quiet since mid-2021, but we finally have some plot details that shed light on what the Belcher family and their humble restaurant will get up to. In the "musical-comedy-mystery-adventure" film, a ruptured water main opens up a giant sinkhole in front...
New 'Naomi' Trailer Teases Connection to Superman - Watch Now!

A new trailer for the upcoming CW series Naomi has debuted, one day before it premieres!. Kaci Walfall takes on the title role in the latest DC Comics show to air on the network. In the new trailer, we learn more about Naomi, including her obsession with Superman, and how...
lrmonline.com

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse....
Angelina Jolie
Jesse Mccartney
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Adds These Actresses

Two funny ladies have joined the cast of Only Murders In The Building season two, Martin Short confirms – Just Jared. Lily James is opening up about her latest role for Hulu – Lainey Gossip. This Netflix movie is set to get TWO sequels! – Just Jared.
Collider

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jenna Dewan to Topline, Produce Pair of Lifetime Movies (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is making her way back to Lifetime. The actress, dancer and producer will star in and executive produce a pair of original movies for the cable outlet, including one holiday film under the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime umbrella. Both projects are in development, with details to be revealed later. The two-picture deal continues a relationship between Dewan and Lifetime, where she previously starred in Witches of East End and in movies She Made Them Do It and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal. “I am so excited to reteam with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan. “They’ve always been such wonderful...
IndieWire

Matt Damon Says Kevin Smith Saved ‘Good Will Hunting’: ‘We Were Dead in the Water’

In the midst of his press tour for “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with a very sympathetic journalist: Matt Damon. The actor was interviewed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator for EW, covering “The Last Duel” and Affleck’s decision to walk away from superhero movies. But as was inevitable with the two of them, the conversation eventually turned to “Good Will Hunting.” The 1997 film launched Affleck and Damon into Hollywood stardom, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and establishing them both as bona fide leading men. While reflecting on the film’s...
See New Photos of Leslie Grace Filming 'Batgirl' in Scotland!

Leslie Grace is hard at work filming the upcoming DC Comics movie Batgirl and we have photos of her on set!. The 27-year-old In the Heights star was seen filming the HBO Max movie on Thursday night (January 13) in downtown Glasgow, Scotland. Leslie was seen wearing her character Barbara...
Variety

Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer Set to Star in Horror Thriller ‘All Fun and Games’

“Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and “Stranger Things” actor Natalia Dyer are set to take the lead roles in high concept horror thriller “All Fun and Games.” The movie follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “The Night House” and “Curs>r,” is producing with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, best known for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin next month. It will be co-directed by Ari Costa, whose credits include “Extraction,” “Avengers: Endgame” and...
