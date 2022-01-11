Ex-Playmate Crystal Hefner ‘removed everything fake from my body’ to feel ‘authentic’

She wants to make her message crystal clear.

Former Playmate Crystal Hefner, who was married to founder of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner, took to Instagram Monday to reveal to her 3 million followers that she has “removed everything fake” from her body.

“I grew my following during my ‘Playboy’ years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells,” Hefner, 35, captioned a black and white selfie. “I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc ...or if I just felt it was expected of me.”

Now though, Hefner, born Crystal Harris, “can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty what empowers me.

“It feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life,” she continued.

Hefner went on to reveal that she “removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos.

“I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine,” she said.

At the time of publication, Hefner’s account still boasted 511 posts.

Though she worried that she was losing followers with the initial transformation of her page, Hefner said she’s now “in the green” and regularly increasing.

“Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money,” said Hefner, thanking her “army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens.”

She also expressed gratitude to any followers who care about aspects of her life unrelated to her physical looks.

“I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else,” wrote Hefner.