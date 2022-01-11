Michigan man choked boyfriend to death during argument about Overwatch video game: police

A first-person shooting video game turned deadly for a Michigan couple, according to police.

Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, has been charged with the murder of his long-time boyfriend, 28-year-old Rory Teasley, after the pair argued about Overwatch, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Watkins called 911 just before midnight on Thursday and claimed that Teasley was asleep on the couch after the two had fought, according to police. But when officers arrived, Teasley was unconscious and not breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police believe that Watkins choked Teasley to death after their argument, a deadly end to their 10-year relationship.

Watkins has been charged with second-degree murder.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

“There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”