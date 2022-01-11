ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Dole voluntarily recalls more packaged salads due to possible listeria risk

By Sarah Dewberry
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtYEq_0divGI3f00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables voluntarily recalls more of its packaged salads due to concerns of possible listeria contamination.

On its website , the FDA said the company recalled all of its Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that contain iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California production facilities.

The recall was issued after equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, salads processed at the Ohio plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter "W" and a "best if used by" date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

The salads processed at the California plant have a product lot code beginning with the letter "B" and a "best if used by" date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022, the notice said.

The recall comes one month after Dole voluntarily recalled salads processed at Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Health
Soledad, CA
Health
City
Soledad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Dole Fresh Vegetables
KGUN 9 Tucson News

The impact of the pandemic is causing shortages all across the country and pharmacies are no exception. KGUN9 spoke to one pharmacist about why workers are leaving and solutions to the problem.

The impact of the pandemic is causing shortages all across the country and pharmacies are no exception. KGUN9 spoke to one pharmacist about why workers are leaving and solutions to the problem. Pharmacist Bill Osborn is a member of the National Community Pharmacist Association. Osborn has seen a lot of changes since the start of the pandemic and a shortage of staff at pharmacies across the country is one of them. Workers are demanding better pay and safer working conditions. In addition, some pharmacy technicians might also give vaccine shots to customers and the impact is nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy