Motocross mentor may have raped children in 10 states

A motocross mentor may have raped children across 10 different states, according to a release from Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office in Tennessee.

Ryan Andrew Meyung was arrested in December and charged with three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He remained at the Silverdale Detention Center as of Monday morning.

The District Attorney's office says that local authorities are expanding their investigation and are working with Homeland Security Investigations.

Pinkston held a news conference on Monday to update the public on the suspect.

"Mr. Meyung was running a business known as "Live Your Dreams MX," Pinkston said, "which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross. This business was based in Indiana."

Pinkston added that Meyung has connections with several youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries both past and present.

Meyung has no known permanent address, and has stayed with local families where he's built motocross tracks and offered camps for children. He's also been known to live out of a bus that he co-owned with an unnamed individual.

One of the local families was the first to press charges against him.

Larry Dismukes, general manager of Boyd's Speedway, said that Meyung's "Live Your Dreams MX" leased the property last year to host a few events.

"Boyd’s Speedway leased the facility to Live Your Dreams MX to operate some Motocross Events in 2021," Dismukes said in a statement . "Mr. Meyung was arrested while preparing the track for a Motocross event. He did not live at Boyd’s Speedway. This is a terrible situation and our hearts go out to all the families."

Authorities arrested Meyung's twin brother, Bryan Meyung, and Marisa Davis over the weekend and charged both with evidence tampering and acting as accessories to a crime.

Investigators noticed Ryan Meyung was trying to wipe information from his iPhone and iCloud accounts, and his brother and Davis tried to wipe Google and Facebook accounts but "exhausted all resources."

According to an affidavit obtained, two children were at their father's work and walked through a parking lot to Meyung's bus to "talk about dirt bike stuff" on Dec. 10. One of the children said they heard a "weird sound" which could have been Meyung locking the doors.

The children, ages 10 and 11, then said Meyung sexually violated one of them. Both children tried to fight him off, but managed to unlock the doors and escape. According to the affidavit, Meyung shouted "don't tell your Dad" as they left.