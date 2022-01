The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO