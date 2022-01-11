ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence (4K UHD Review)

By Tim Salmons
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Smithee (William Lustig) Neo Motion Pictures (Blue Underground) Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence takes one more dip into the well of the concept of a deadly policeman on the loose in New York City. As with the previous film, it again picks up where the story left off. This...

It’s official! Paramount sets THE GODFATHER TRILOGY for release on 4K Ultra HD on 3/22!

Here’s Paramount’s official press release announcing the theatrical and home video release of The Godfather Trilogy... Paramount Pictures Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Cinematic Masterpiece. HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – January 13, 2022 — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award®-winning*...
Addams Family, The (1991) (4K UHD Review)

Orion Pictures/Scott Rudin Productions (Paramount Pictures) The Addams Family was released to great box office success in the late fall of 1991. Though it was criticized for not having enough straight characters for the titular family to interact with, and that the family is essentially incomplete until the final moments of the film, it was still popular with audiences, especially on home video. It was also insanely well cast with Raul Julia as the ever-energetic and charming Gomez, Anjelica Huston as the centered but sexy Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as the malevolent Fester, Christina Ricci as the potentially murderous but playful Wednesday, Jimmy Workman as her mischievous brother Pugsley, Christopher Hart as the infamous disembodied hand Thing, and Judith Malina as Grandmama (later replaced in the sequel by Carol Kane).
Copshop (Blu-ray Review)

Open Road Films (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Some directors quietly absorb their influences; others openly wear them on their sleeves. Joe Carnahan gleefully flings them at the audience with both hands. During the pre-credit sequence for Copshop, he has one of the characters proudly sporting a Ruger Blackhawk, and while isn’t clear whether or not the gun is actually .44 caliber, there’s little doubt what Carnahan has in mind. Any remaining doubts are erased when the credits roll, and they’re set to Lalo Schifrin’s classic title theme from Magnum Force. Carnahan’s muscular brand of action has often taken its cue from classic Clint Eastwood thrillers of the Seventies and Eighties, so it was inevitable that he would end up borrowing musical cues as well.
Ron's Gone Wrong (4K UHD Review)

Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. Locksmith Animation/20th Century Animation (20th Century Studios) Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first feature film from Locksmith Animation, created in partnership with DNEG (which provided the actual computer animation services). Locksmith was founded by Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart, both of whom served as producers (with Sarah also joining in writing and directing). The film actually went into production in 2017, and had its release date pushed back several times thanks to the pandemic. It also suffered from upheaval due to the fact that Locksmith had a multi-film production deal with 20th Century Fox, and after Disney acquired that company, Ron’s Gone Wrong eventually became the first film to be released under the new 20th Century Animation label—with Disney providing minimal marketing effort for it. (All of that ended up pushing Locksmith to strike a new deal with Warner Bros for all future productions.) Yet despite all of those obstacles and the disappointing box office, Ron’s Gone Wrong is still an entertaining look at the ways that interpersonal connections are formed in the digital era.
Washington Times

‘Citizen Kane’ 4K Ultra HD review

Preeminent cinema auteur Orson Welles‘ 1941, black-and-white masterpiece debuts on ultra-high definition for the first time packed with a film history seminar’s worth of extras in Citizen Kane (Criterion, not rated, 1.37:1 aspect ratio, 119 minutes, $59.95). This kind of, sort of fictional expose of newspaper tycoon William...
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
dailydead.com

THE GREEN MILE Gets 4K UHD Release on February 22nd, 2022

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has given The Green Mile a 4K upgrade and will be releasing it as a 4K UHD & Blu-ray Combo Pack (along with Digital) that will be available on February 22nd. Here's a look at the official cover art and list of bonus features:. Burbank, Calif.,...
flickdirect.com

Dune: Part One (2021) 4K Review

They say, "Three's The Charm", but when talking about film adaptations of a single source material, then you speak not of the source, but rather the vision of the person creating the particular version of the material. "DUNE" has been brought to the screen three times. First in 1984, by...
