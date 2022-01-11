ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

A Guy Stole a Set of Bleachers by Dragging them Down the Street with His Car

1027mix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Guy Stole a Set of Bleachers by Dragging them Down the Street with His Car. A 60-year-old guy in Alabama got arrested for stealing a full set of metal bleachers from a public park. He hooked them to the trunk of his car and dragged...

www.1027mix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police: Man shoots girlfriend, her son before turning gun on himself

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one woman dead in Hialeah Gardens. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road. According to police, Hialeah Gardens police officers arrived at the scene...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi most-wanted suspect arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi most-wanted suspect was arrested on Sunday, December 26. Juanita Cardin, 48, has been charged with motor vehicle felony taking away. She was taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

As woman burns to death at Florida gas station, homeless man helps her children

Jared Pierson said he was panhandling with a friend near the exit of a Publix in Palm Harbor on Wednesday afternoon when the two heard a crash. Pierson, 34, thought it was just another fender bender. Then he saw the flames at the Circle K gas station across the road. A Honda sport utility vehicle had caught fire after a Nissan sedan had been backed into a gas pump, knocking the pump over onto the Honda.
FLORIDA STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Body Found Hanging From A Tree In Miami Gardens –

A Facebook user named Stephanie Nicole uploaded a photo on the platform claiming somebody was hanging from a tree in Miami Gardens. Many others witnessed the same thing Stephanie shared to social media while driving past that area. We can confirm there was a body found hanging from a tree...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
KWTX

Alabama baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged

DOTHAN, Alabama (WTVY) - A Dothan couple faces felony charges after their 10-month-old daughter nearly drowned in their home’s bathtub. Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins on Wednesday. “We received a call on December 22 that a child was found floating face down in...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Denver

Arvada Police: Suspect Shot And Killed By Officers After Pulling Knife Identified As Kenneth Delton Hutcheson

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada shot and killed an auto theft suspect overnight who had a large knife and tried to run away from officers. That suspect has been identified as Kenneth Delton Hutcheson. (credit: CBS) The situation began at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday when police received a call about a suspicious person in the 5500 block of Newland Way. Two suspects, described as white males, were in a Ford F-350 truck, according to a witness. When police arrived, one man, later identified as Hutcheson, ran away and officers chased him. It turned out the truck was stolen. The vehicle had been...
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcbi.com

Biloxi woman charged with death of West Point woman

BILOXI/WEST POINT, Miss. and ATLANTA, Ga. (WCBI) – A Biloxi woman is charged in the shooting death of a woman from West Point – and the crime happened near Atlanta. West Point police chief Avery Cook says his office was contacted by investigators in Smyrna, Georgia after 24-year-old Shai’Khia Strong was found dead in a hotel room. West Point police were able to identify her and contact her family.
WEST POINT, MS
WRBL News 3

Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amari Gabriel Christiansen, the 6-year-old who has been missing since Thursday, was been found Friday evening and was safe. Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that Christiansen appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening. Officials said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WKRG News 5

Highway 45 crash claims the life of teenager

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crash early Friday morning in Citronelle led to two victims being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One, a teenager, later died from their injuries. The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from McIntosh, Ala. after her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Man serving life sentence for Mobile murder dies after inmate altercation

MOBILE, Ala. -- A 24-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder in Mobile County died from injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate. Harold Wallace passed away on Tuesday "from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon," according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. It...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy