Jon Merrill Re-signed Pitlick on Waivers

Let's not mince words, the Habs' first period last night was downright pathetic, they only managed to generate 3 shots on goals in the first frame while Chicago pummeled Samuel Montembeault with 13 shots and took the lead on a blown defensive coverage. After 20 minutes, most fans were contemplating turning to coffee to stay awake or just calling it quits but it would have been a mistake. I said in yesterday's blog that I hoped to see a better effort from the Canadiens and it's not because I want to see them win, this season is over for all intents and purposes, but I want to see them put on a fight. I want to see them try, I want to see our youngsters learn and you don't learn by being the league's punching bag.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO