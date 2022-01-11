ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jon Merrill Re-signed Pitlick on Waivers

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

The Wild have re-signed defenseman, Jon Merrill to a new three year contract with an AAV of $1.2M per year. Merrill has been a solid addition and significant upgrade to the Wild's third defense pair and often this season has filled in on the top two units. Merrill has three goals...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Jon Merrill's Contract Could Be A Prelude to Bigger Blue Line Changes

The buyout penalties from Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will start to squeeze the Minnesota Wild this summer. That’s why the organization began preparing for it early by signing players such as Dmitry Kulikov and Frederick Gaudreau to cheap multi-year deals in free agency. More significantly, the team locked up Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno to three-year contracts, and both are rewarding the organization with incredible offensive seasons.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Alex Goligoski
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Jordan Greenway
Person
Nate Prosser
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Back In Action Still Minus Some Key Players

Yes it is that time again, the Wild are playing tonight!!! This is getting to feel like the NFL playing once a week, of course hockey fans have a far better attention span and can focus and stay engaged for the full 82 game season with 3 and 4 games per week.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Wild#Caps
hockeybuzz.com

Every Hockey Parent's Nightmare

When I learned of the tragic event causing the death of an innocent boy, Teddy Balkind, I cringed then said a prayer for that boy, his family and for the skater whose skate accidentally caused this beyond-belief tragedy. It was sheer happenstance and could have been anyone, but that poor young man will likely be carrying the horrific memory of the accident for the rest of his life.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Royally forgettable

The good news is many of you did not stay up to watch the game. The bad news, the Penguins got clobbered by the Los Angeles Kings. After getting an early bad angle goal from Kris Letang things went south. The end result was a 6-2 loss for Pittsburgh. One...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils Lose To Isles 3-2, Kyle Shapiro Story, All-Star Jack

Can’t fault the New Jersey Devils goaltending on this one. Devils goaltender Jon Gillies made 22 saves but gave up a game winning Mathew Barzal goal with 4:53 left in the third period. Gillies, who was thrusted into the starting lineup after Mackenzie Blackwood and Akira Schmid entered the COVID-19 protocol, played well in his second game with the Devils.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Romanov Jump Starts the Habs

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Let’s not mince words, the Habs’ first period last night was downright pathetic, they only managed to generate 3 shots on goals in the first frame while Chicago pummeled Samuel Montembeault with 13 shots and took the lead on a blown defensive coverage. After 20 minutes, most fans were contemplating turning to coffee to stay awake or just calling it quits but it would have been a mistake. I said in yesterday’s blog that I hoped to see a better effort from the Canadiens and it’s not because I want to see them win, this season is over for all intents and purposes, but I want to see them put on a fight. I want to see them try, I want to see our youngsters learn and you don’t learn by being the league’s punching bag.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
hockeybuzz.com

Jets Shut Down Red Wings, Kyle Connor Named Jets All-Star

The Winnipeg Jets, led by Andrew Copp and All-Star Kyle Connor, defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Thursday. Headed into Thursdays game, the Winnipeg Jets played there first game in a week, since being dominated 7-1 by the Colorado Avalanche, followed by two postponed games, one against the Seattle Kraken and one against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Veterans Key In Bounce-Back Performance

The Sabres entered last night’s game against the Nashville Predators on a six-game losing streak, having won only three of their last 20 games, and with Aaron Dell in net, it didn’t look likely that they’d get a win. Don Granato’s squad did manage to pull out a 4-1 win though, largely on the backs of their veteran players.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen selected for NHL All-Star Game

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. In addition to head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen will be representing the Carolina Hurricanes and Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced yesterday. Aho has scored 15 goals and 37 points in just 31 games this...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

John Gibson selected for NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star game rosters were announced yesterday, with goaltender John Gibson set to represent the Anaheim Ducks, as one of the Pacific Division’s two netminders. Gibson has played in 27 games with the Ducks this season, posting a .917 save percentage. He’s been a key factor in Anaheim’s success this year and this will be his third appearance in the All-Star Game. Gibson previously participated in the 2016 and 2019 All-Star Games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy