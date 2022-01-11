ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC reportedly set to recommend KN95 masks

fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts that FOX 5 spoke with say wearing paper or...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
UPI News

CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats

Three people died in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. They bring the total number of U.S. rabies cases in 2021 to five. That's a sharp rise over prior years -- no reported rabies cases in people...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Occupational Health Safety

CDC Recommends Better Masks Against Omicron Variant

The agency is likely to say people who can wear N95 or KN95 masks should do so. The CDC is considering updating its mask guidance to recommend that people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by health-care personnel, if they can do so consistently, said an official close to the deliberations who was not authorized to speak publicly. With the highly transmissible omicron variant breaking records of infections and hospitalizations, experts have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to recommend the better-quality masks rather than cloth coverings to protect against an airborne virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

CDC Provides Tips on How to Avoid Counterfeit N95, KN95 Masks

As the omicron variant continues to cause a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering updating its guidance on mask wearing, indicating that it will recommend that Americans wear more-protective facial coverings. While federal officials say that any facial covering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

CDC recommends higher quality masks as cases surge; more school

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
EDUCATION
WKBN

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
Popculture

CDC Issues Salmonella Outbreak Warning for 25 States Caused by Household Pet

A salmonella outbreak that has affected at least 44 people in 25 states has been linked to a beloved pet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Monday that contact with bearded dragons, a popular reptilian pet, has resulted in more than three dozen people across the country becoming infected with strain of the bacteria called Salmonella Uganda.
PETS
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy