Dan Flax, senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down tech names to watch as the Nasdaq faces another down week. Flax breaks down what's moving markets lower and discusses shares of Alphabet, Nvidia, Qualcomm and more. "I still think there's a lot of room for outperformance from some of these companies over the next one to two years," Flax tells CNBC.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO