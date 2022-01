The Memphis Grizzlies have been perfect since Christmas, winning all 10 of their games following a loss at Golden State on Dec. 23. They avenged that setback in their outing on Tuesday, defeating the Warriors 116-108 at home. The Grizzlies (29-14) again will be seeking revenge when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday. Memphis defeated the Timberwolves in overtime at home in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 8 but was trounced 138-95 at Minnesota 12 days later.

