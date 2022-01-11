ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Speeding, erratic driving led to Geno Smith DUI arrest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsdyB_0divFUMw00
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith's arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report released Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Smith was arrested Monday morning following the Seahawks’ return from Arizona after their last game of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Smith was arrested Monday morning following the Seahawks’ return from Arizona after their last game of the season. According to the arrest report, the state trooper “detected a strong odor of intoxicants and observed the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes.” Smith told the state trooper he had some wine earlier in the night but had stopped drinking 90 minutes before he was pulled over.

Smith declined to take a preliminary breath test and a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated prior to the blood draw, even with the Seahawks’ director of team security present to try to calm Smith down, according to the report. Restraints were used to complete the process, troopers wrote.

Smith was then transported to the King County Correctional Facility. He was released on $1,000 bail later Monday.

Smith’s attorney Jon Fox issued a statement Monday that said his client is cooperating with investigators. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Fox said.

Smith just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

He is on a one-year contract and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Djokovic out of the Australian Open after court rejects visa challenge

Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia without contesting the Australian Open after losing a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time. Djokovic departed on an Emirates flight from Melbourne on Sunday but his ultimate destination is not yet known. In...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

722K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy