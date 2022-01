Apple has had to clarify that iCloud Private Relay had not been changed because of a dispute with mobile phone operators.Some users had reported that the feature stopped working while they were on cellular connections.Private Relay was introduced in iOS 15 and is in beta as a part of Apple’s iCloud+ subscription, and works similarly to a VPN.The news comes after mobile phone operators urged regulators to make Apple ban the feature because it would stop them accessing data.“iCloud Private Relay is an innovative internet privacy service that allows users with an iCloud+ subscription to connect to the internet and browse with Safari...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO