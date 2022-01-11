ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings interviewing Doug Pederson for head coach

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIdgF_0divFH8j00

The Minnesota Vikings are already lining up viable candidates to replace Mike Zimmer as head coach, and to no surprise, Doug Pederson, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, is on that list.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is reporting that Pederson has already scheduled an interview with the Chicago Bears, but he is expected to visit with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos as well.

Minnesota making a play for Pederson is interesting considering he’s the one responsible for essentially ruining their 2017 NFC Championship bid. Pederson’s Eagles blew out the Vikings 38-7 in that matchup before going on and defeating the New England Patriots to capture the city’s first Super Bowl.

Vikings ownership made it clear that they intend on hiring a new GM before officially deciding on a head coach. Their hope is to give the GM an opportunity to have input on that decision.

But that would mean the Vikings are also sort of racing against the clock. They don’t want to drag their feet too long searching for a GM, only to have the coach they really want sign with another team.

A coach like Pederson especially should be in high demand.

Comments / 5

Related
inquirer.com

Jeffrey Lurie learned his lesson, gave Eagles coach Nick Sirianni the autonomy he denied Doug Pederson | Marcus Hayes

One of the more startling revelations that emerged at the end of the Doug Pederson Era involved owner oversight. Jeffrey Lurie meddled, on schedule. Two different investigative stories told of Lurie’s meeting with Pederson on Tuesdays, usually the quietest day of an NFL week, to review on-field decisions, personnel usage, and overall philosophies. Lurie sometimes would be critical of Pederson’s strategies, especially when Lurie believed Pederson should have called more passing plays than he had called. He wanted Pederson to commit more fully to analytics, which, generally, dictate that a pass-first attack will prevail. These criticisms even happened after wins.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Bears eyeing Super Bowl-winning coach to replace Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears have made their first move in replacing former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace. As ESPN reported, the team has now interviewed former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching job. Meanwhile, they have talked to Cleveland Browns exec Glenn Cook for their GM spot.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
blackchronicle.com

Bears coaching rumors: Latest news on Brian Flores, Doug Pederson, other candidates after Matt Nagy firing

There was little doubt that the Bears would move on from Matt Nagy after the 2021 NFL season. The coach was in his fourth year with the franchise and he almost didn’t make it there. He and general manager Ryan Pace were given one more chance to get things right, but short of a playoff run, they would likely be replaced during the 2022 NFL offseason.
NFL
Denver Post

The Chicago Bears interviewed Doug Pederson for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Philadelphia Eagles coach.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 12 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Doug Pederson interviewed for the coach position Wednesday. <mark class="hl_orange">Doug Pederson</mark>. Age: 53. Title: Former Philadelphia Eagles...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Philadelphia Eagles#Cbs Sports#Nfc Championship#The New England Patriots#Gm
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: 49ers stun Cowboys in Dallas, plus other projections

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t facing the Green Bay Packers this week, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still ratcheting up a friendly rivalry with his Packers counterpart. Stafford is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against Arizona, and the issue limited his mobility somewhat in the team’s Week 18 game. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stafford gave a quick update on his toe, and took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy