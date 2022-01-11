Vikings interviewing Doug Pederson for head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are already lining up viable candidates to replace Mike Zimmer as head coach, and to no surprise, Doug Pederson, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, is on that list.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is reporting that Pederson has already scheduled an interview with the Chicago Bears, but he is expected to visit with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos as well.

Minnesota making a play for Pederson is interesting considering he’s the one responsible for essentially ruining their 2017 NFC Championship bid. Pederson’s Eagles blew out the Vikings 38-7 in that matchup before going on and defeating the New England Patriots to capture the city’s first Super Bowl.

Vikings ownership made it clear that they intend on hiring a new GM before officially deciding on a head coach. Their hope is to give the GM an opportunity to have input on that decision.

But that would mean the Vikings are also sort of racing against the clock. They don’t want to drag their feet too long searching for a GM, only to have the coach they really want sign with another team.

A coach like Pederson especially should be in high demand.