Fintech Adoption to Continue in 2022 with Financial Inclusion, Green Investments, Online Trading, Remittance Payments As Key Focus Areas

According to a report from Crowdway, the equity crowdfunding market in Poland experienced a record year in 2021. Crowdway states that Polish startups raised over €62 million since the industry launched. The company states that the industry is poised for rapid growth in 2022 due to the enactment of pan-Europe crowdfunding regulations that allow issuers to raise up to €5 million per offering across the European Union.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO