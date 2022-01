LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As family and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones to a deadly shooting spree that spanned from Denver to Lakewood on Dec. 27, questions about the gunman are mounting. (credit: CBS) “This is really upsetting to a community,” Rep. Ed Perlmutter said. He is one of four Congressional leaders, including Representatives Jason Crow (CO-06), Diana DeGette (CO-01) and Joe Neguse (CO-02), who sent a letter to the U.S Department of Justice requesting an investigation into the handling of prior law enforcement encounters with the presumed gunman, Lyndon McCleod. In part the letter states: “We have serious concerns regarding...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO