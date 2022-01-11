ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Big Lots, Aptiv fall; Illumina, Shake Shack rise

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0divEmGv00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Illumina Inc., up $61.52 to $423.80.

The genetic testing tools company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast and update on partnerships.

Shake Shack Inc., up $9.01 to $77.27.

The burger chain gave investors a solid fourth-quarter financial update.

Big Lots Inc., down 68 cents to $45.66.

The discount retailer warned investors about a weak start to the year in terms of customer traffic and sales.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down $1.88 to $14.70

The maker of genetic analysis technology gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Aptiv Plc., down $5.37 to $159.70.

The auto parts company is buying software company Wind River for $4.3 billion.

Phillips 66, up $2.29 to $86.15.

U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $23.84 to $357.95.

The medical research equipment and services provider gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for 2022.

Exxon Mobil Inc., up $2.88 to $71.35.

The energy company bought a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumina Inc#Shake Shack Inc#Big Lots Inc#Exxon Mobil Inc#Biojet#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Shake Shack. The company has an average price target of $87.5 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $77.00.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Big Lots Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

512K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy