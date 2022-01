Pokemon GO events usually have special tickets that players can buy to get full access to the event activities, and the Tour: Johto Ticket is no different. Just like the previous Pokemon GO event centered around the Kanto region, the Tour: Johto event will celebrate the second generation of Pokemon and the Johto region. The actual event doesn’t begin until the end of February, but there are plenty of benefits to buying the ticket early. You’ll get access to exclusive Timed Research questlines and more if you purchase yours ahead of time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Johto Tour Ticket in Pokemon GO.

