ACRMC welcomes Orthopedic Physician Assistant

The Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Hilgenberg, Orthopedic Physician Assistant, to its medical staff. He joins the growing Orthopedic and Sports Medicine team at Adams County Regional Medical Center, including Dr. Alex Renshaw, an orthopedic surgeon, an athletic trainer, podiatrist, and physical and occupational therapists.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin Hilgenberg to practice Monday through Friday at Adams County Regional Medical Center,” said Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of ACRMC. “Kevin’s training with the Cincinnati Reds and Midland Redskins, in addition to his time at Clinton Memorial Hospital as an Orthopedic Physician Assistant, has given him a great scope of experience in orthopedics needed to serve our community. His expertise will assist in our mission of offering quality healthcare close to home.”

Hilgenberg says he strives to make sure his patients know that he values their time and makes the most of the opportunity to address their needs and concerns. “I feel that medicine is not about telling patients what is ‘best for them.’ The most important part of medicine is listening to my patient’s goals and helping them find their best quality of life.” Hilgenberg states, “Medicine should be a partnership between provider and patient with investment from both.”

Before joining Adams County Regional Medical Center, Hilgenberg spent 15 years treating patients in the Wilmington and Cincinnati areas, first as an Athletic Trainer and then as a Physician Assistant. His work has primarily been in-office orthopedics, which includes assessing and treating all orthopedic trauma and sports injuries. He also enjoys time in the operating room assisting with significant surgery cases such as Total Knee and Total Hip Replacements.

“I enjoy hands-on medicine. Sports medicine and orthopedics are all about being in contact with your patients – knowing a patient’s health history, patient stories, and goals are all very important,” Hilgenberg says.

Hilgenberg completed his studies at the University of Kentucky in 2009, where he earned his Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Hilgenberg is now seeing patients at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call (937) 386-3451.