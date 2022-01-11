ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Aquarium brings back Sensory Sensitive Sundays

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ9W3_0divDlLz00

The Texas State Aquarium has announced that their Sensory Sensitive Sundays are back!

Starting January 16, and going on every third Sunday during the winter and spring months, the aquarium will provide a quieter, modified environment for families with sensory sensitive children.

There will be modified animal presentations, designated quiet zones, music will be lowered, and signs will be placed throughout the aquarium to inform families of what to expect in a space, including lights, music changes, and free-flying birds.

The dates for Sensory Sensitive Sundays can be found below:

  • January 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • February 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • March 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • April 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • May 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

You can buy pre-sale tickets by emailing mpena@txstateaq.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Sensory Sensitive#The Texas State Aquarium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy