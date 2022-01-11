ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks ‘kindles the crazies’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fa6fJ_0divDiho00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of putting him in danger with personal attacks during the pair’s latest clash on Tuesday.

During a Senate Health Committee hearing on the government’s response to the omicron variant, Paul went after Fauci on several different topics, including blaming Fauci for school closures and conflating emails purportedly about the origins of the virus.

“This happens all the time. You personally attack me, with absolutely not a shred of evidence of anything you say. So I would like to make something clear to the committee: You’re doing this for political reasons,” Fauci told Paul.

Fauci pointed out that the police in Iowa recently arrested an armed man just before Christmas who claimed he was traveling from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., in order to “kill Dr. Fauci .”

According to reports at the time, the man was arrested in possession of an assault rifle and ammunition, as well as a “kill list” of people he planned to attack in D.C., including Fauci, President Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama .

“So I ask myself why would [the] senator want to do this? You go to Rand Paul website, and you see ‘fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says ‘contribute here!’ You can do $5, $10, $20, $100. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” Fauci told Paul.

“What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue, all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children will have seen phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci told the Senate committee.

During one exchange, Paul pressed Fauci over an email and accused the expert of trying to “attack scientists who disagree with you.”

“You just do the same thing every hearing,” Fauci told him. “You’re absolutely incorrect, as usual, senator.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Bill Clinton
The Columbus Dispatch

Opinion: Witch hunt-loving Jim Jordan ducking and dodging Jan. 6 testimony

Let’s say there was a Democrat who lost a presidential election but couldn’t admit it. He/she – with a well-known history for incendiary rhetoric – whipped hardcore supporters into a frenzy, telling them to march on the U.S. Capitol to "fight like hell” to “stop the steal."  And those rampaging Democrats did as they were urged, some viciously...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#White House#Senate Health Committee#Omicron#Trump
Shore News Network

Watch Ted Cruz savage PBS reporter asking him why he’s not wearing a mask at the podium

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Senator Ted Cruz completely wrecked a PBS reported who asked him why he’s not wearing a mask. The firebrand Senator then savaged the reporter asking why the press doesn’t ask President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki why they don’t wear masks at the podium. Biden then went on to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complete inconsistency on wearing masks during the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Ted Cruz slams podium over reporter's mask questions: 'Just once' I'd like you to ask Biden, Psaki about that

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking. During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly shot down the question and angrily asked why the "questions are only directed at one side" on masks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy