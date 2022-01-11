ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Then-student gets probation for showing weapon at school

By Tim Ditman
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBJjJ_0divDhp500

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A then-Centennial High School student who admitted to showing some type of weapon at school will be on probation for 30 months.

Judge Randy Rosenbaum Tuesday sentenced 18-year-old Pereze Collier of Champaign. Collier earlier admitted in court to disorderly conduct, specifically threatening a school building. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to cap their recommendation to the judge at 1.5 years in prison.

Teenager pleads guilty in connection to school threatening

Champaign police officials earlier laid out the evidence, saying on September 8, 2021, there was a verbal fight among students, including Collier, at Centennial. Police said Collier took what investigators believed to be a gun out of a backpack, but he did not use the weapon. Collier turned himself in to police on September 17. He has been free since his plea on November 15 on a promise to return to court for this week’s sentencing.

Attorneys in court Tuesday noted it was unclear if the weapon Collier displayed was a real gun or some other kind, like a pellet gun. Collier, in a previous statement, outright denied it was a real gun, saying it was mace with a handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y049B_0divDhp500
Booking photo of Pereze Collier (via Champaign County Sheriff’s Office)

School district spokesperson Stacey Moore declined to comment on Collier’s sentencing.

The September incident came a Champaign public schools were grappling with how to deal with community violence that was impacting schools. Since then, the district has installed metal detectors at Centennial and Central high schools.

Metal detectors added in Champaign High School
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Education
Champaign County, IL
Government
WLNS

Police searching area near Kensington Meadows

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several units with Lansing Police Department, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police were searching outside of Kensington Meadows, on the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd. Thursday. A witness at the location says he heard gunshots shortly after 11:00 p.m. as a car went down Jolly Road. It’s currently […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#School District#Highschool#Wcia#Champaign High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
BEAVERTON, OR
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy