Ohio Lottery Player Scores Big With $100K Prize

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Ohio Lottery player scored big: Eric Stotts is the official winner of the $100,000 top prize on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Wild Cash Multiplier, officials confirmed Tuesday (January 11).

The Ohio Lottery announced that the Zanesville man will get $72,000 after mandatory state and federal taxes, which total 28%. The winning ticket came from Maple Avenue Duchess, located at 3415 Maple Ave. The $5 scratch-off game offers a $100,000 top prize with five other top prizes remaining as of publication time. Here’s how to play the game, according to The Ohio Lottery :

“Reveal 3 identical symbols in the same GAME, win PRIZE shown for that GAME.

“GAMES 1-2: If you win in BOTH GAMES, win 2 TIMES the PRIZE for each GAME.

“GAMES 3-5: If you win in ALL THREE GAMES, win 3 TIMES the PRIZE for each GAME.

“GAMES 6-9: If you win in ALL FOUR GAMES, win 5 TIMES the PRIZE for each GAME.”