Labor Issues

Amazon Workers To Vote By Mail For Union Bid After Feds Give Effort Second Chance

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama that drew national headlines to their drive to create a union last year are getting a second chance after federal labor officials approved guidance on how to conduct the vote on Tuesday. In new regulations ordered by the National Labor Relations Board...

www.ibtimes.com

Jalopnik

Uber And Lyft Could Soon Have A Hard Time Denying Drivers Full Worker Status

The legal test that determines whether a worker is an independent contractor or an employee could be under scrutiny from the National Labor Relations Board. The NLRB recently invited public briefing on how to classify workers, which means the federal government is possibly considering changing those guidelines, per Bloomberg. So cue the PR blitz from Uber and Lyft.
ECONOMY
Mashed

This Employee Claims Sam's Club Wrote Him Up For Exercising A Federally Protected Right

In terms of tacky questions to ask your friends, "how much do you make?" is high on the list. But between coworkers, it's a federally protected right according to The National Labor Relations Board. The National Labor Relations Act, passed in 1935, protects workers' rights to organize, including discussions about wages (via The National Labor Relations Board). This is still true even if an employer has a policy against it. While many think talking about money at work is against the rules or unprofessional, it can be incredibly beneficial. For those who hold marginalized identities like being a woman or a person of color, historically, pay for the same position can be unequal for those who do not have marginalized identities. This is often called "the wage gap," or the difference in pay between two groups for the same job.
LABOR ISSUES
State
Alabama State
The Guardian

Amazon warehouse workers have new chance to form union next month

Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse will get another chance to unionize next month, after a federal labor board set a February date for the rerun election. The fresh vote comes after an official at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon had violated labor law in the union election held last year and ruled in November that workers must get another chance to vote.
LABOR ISSUES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Amazon workers in Alabama will vote again on unionization in February

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., will soon begin voting on whether to form a union, a year after the large unionization effort failed amid controversy over the e-commerce giant's tactics. Ballots will be mailed Feb. 4, and the counting of votes will begin March 28, the National Labor Relations...
BESSEMER, AL
KEYT

2nd election for Amazon workers in Alabama will be by mail

A federal labor board said that Amazon workers in a facility in Bessemer, Alabama will vote by mail next month in a re-run election to decide whether or not to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board said that the ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be returned before the counting starts on March 28. The move comes roughly a month and a half after the board ordered a new union election for Amazon workers based on objections by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to the first vote that took place in April.
BESSEMER, AL
The Hollywood Reporter

Workers at Image Comics Vote to Certify Union

Workers at Image Comics have voted to certify their union, which the group is saying is a first for a comic book publisher in the U.S., in a National Labor Relations Board election. Workers voted 7-2 to approve the union in a secret ballot election whose results were tallied on Thursday. While all 12 staffers at the company submitted ballots, three were “subject to a frivolous legal challenge on eligibility, thus their ballots were not opened,” the union said on Thursday. The group claims that Image Comics, the publisher of series including Saga, The Walking Dead and Spawn, ultimately declined to...
LABOR ISSUES
TechCrunch

Second Amazon warehouse union vote planned for next month via mail-in ballot

Late last year, the director of the NLRB’s 10th region announced that a second vote would occur, following Amazon’s lopsided victory against unionization. In a notice published by the NLRB, the organization notes:. The election that commenced on February 8, 2021, was set aside because the National Labor...
BUSINESS
WALA-TV FOX10

Amazon employees in Alabama get second union election

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) formally announced a second election for workers at Amazon in Bessemer. NLRB said the decision grants a new election based on the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s (RWDSU) objections to Amazon’s conduct during the union election conducted in the Spring of 2021.
BESSEMER, AL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
wxxinews.org

Veterinary workers in Brighton vote to unionize

Employees at a veterinary hospital in Brighton made history Friday by becoming among the first in the nation to join a union. They gathered at the Hampton Inn in Henrietta to watch remotely as the National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots cast by workers at Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services on East Henrietta Road.
BRIGHTON, NY
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration Vaccine And Testing Mandate For Private Businesses

Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a setback in its effort to curb Covid, as the Supreme Court blocked a mandate that larger businesses require employees be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The high court did uphold a requirement that health care firms that receive federal money comply with a vaccine mandate for their employees. The 6-3 ruling (read it here) is not a surprise, as justices had indicated their misgivings about the mandate in oral arguments last Friday. Biden has cited vaccine requirements at The Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Fox Corp. in arguing for the government mandate. The Department of Labor’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

